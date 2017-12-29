Brexit and exchange rates remain a major challenge – SFA

Brexit, wage inflation and increasing business costs are the main obstacles for small businesses in Ireland according to the Small Firms Association, with the weakness of sterling an added presure on businesses in the border counties.

However, SFA Chair Sue O’Neill says as the year draws to a close, nearly two thirds of small firms feel that the business environment is improving.

She says domestic economic growth in 2018 is likely to be close to 4% and our members see this as the biggest opportunity for their business in the coming year. 71% of SFA member companies plan to take on additional staff and we estimate that together small businesses will create 25,000 jobs in 2018.

However, Sue O’Neill says there are serious challenges to contend with……..