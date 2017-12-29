27 people awaiting admission at LUH this morning

There were 27 people waiting for in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 19 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

Nationally, there were almost 330 people awaiting admission hospitals across the country this morning.

According to the INMO – University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded, with 39 people in need of in-patient beds.

Letterkenny University Hospital and the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar are next with 27 people on trolleys and overflow areas of wards.