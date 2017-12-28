Update on Donegal road conditions as temperatures set to drop to -3

A yellow snow and ice warning remains in place this evening for Donegal.

Meanwhile, a new ‘yellow alert’ has been issued – for snow and ice for 18 counties across the country.

Snow accumulations of less than 2 centimetres are expected there this evening and tonight.

Met Eireann forecast that temperatures will drop to -1 and -3 degrees tonight.

Donegal County Council say routes will be gritted from 3pm this afternoon but motorists are advised to assume no road is ice free.

You can access information on Donegal County Council’s gritting route here.

Below is a list of updates regarding road conditions: