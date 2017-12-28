Pub in Tyrone subject to attempted break in after robbery 48 hours beforehand

A family-run bar in Co Tyrone was the subject of an attempted break-in on Christmas Day, two days after the premises was first robbed.

Hempton’s Bar in Newtownstewart was broken into on Saturday last sometime between 2:35 am and 4:40 am.

The thieves made off with a substantial amount of money, cigarettes and alcohol.

On Christmas Day, a second attempt to enter the public house was made but the intruders were disturbed and fled empty handed.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says there have been a number of similar incidents in recent weeks: