Police appeal for witnesses following assault in Omagh on Friday last

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Omagh on Friday night last, 22 December.

It was reported that at around 9pm a 26 year old male was assaulted in the area of High Street.

He was treated in hospital for injuries to his face and head as a result of the incident.

Constable Daly is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information which could assist with the investigation, to contact officers in Omagh on 101 quoting reference number 1601 of 22/12/17. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.