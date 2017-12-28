Man who died in fatal collision in Dunfanaghy named locally as Sean Heraghty

The man who was killed in a fatal crash in Dunfanaghy has been named locally as 26 year-old Sean Heraghty.

Mr Heraghty, originally from Scotland, was struck by a car in the early hours of yesterday morning in Dunfanaghy.

It is believed that he was visiting Donegal over the festive period.

The 26 year-old was hit by a car at about 4:15am yesterday morning as he was walking in Sandhill, Dunfanaghy.

He was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed yesterday for a forensic investigation to take place but has since re-opened.

Gardai are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward with information.