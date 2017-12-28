Health care workers in Donegal could be set to strike in February

Thousands of health care workers could be set to strike on February 12th over pay conditions.

SIPTU’s warning workers employed by Section 39 organisations will go ahead with all-out strike action unless the Government adequately deals with their demand for pay increases.

This includes SIPTU members at the Cheshire Ireland centre in Letterkenny.

The union’s won eight Labour Court recommendations confirming a pay linkage with other health workers providing public services.

SIPTU Health Division Organiser, Paul Bell, says the pay link was acknowledged by the Taoiseach in November but there’s still been no change: