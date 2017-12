68% of 25 to 44 year olds are in favour of a United Ireland.

A poll in the Irish Daily Mail, carried out by ‘Pollsters Ireland Thinks’ this month, reveals six in ten people in Ireland support uniting Northern Ireland with the Republic.

The question posed to over a thousand people highlighted that the move would cost taxpayers here an extra nine billion euro a year.

The same poll was carried out in March and saw half of respondents in favour of the move with the other half against it.