The Secret Sound on The Naughty Alarm Clock

By
News Highland
-


Here’s a list of the answers so far. Tune in every morning after 7am for your chance to win!

  • Pulling the elastic on top of socks
  • Bursting a balloon
  • Cracking a Whip
  • Snapping an elastic band
  • Pulling the pin on a watch
  • Hitting a ruler or pen off a table
  • Pushing down the pin on a phone charger
  • 2 magnets clicking together
  • Snooker ball being hit by the cue ball
  • Snapping a glow stick
  • Dimmer switch
  • Christmas Cracker
  • Opening/closing ziplock bag
  • Flicking open bottle cap
  • “Fun Snap”/ Throw-down firecracker
  • Flicking on torch on smartphone
  • Piercing film lid on a microwave meal
  • Tapping a button on keyboard
  • Drop of water/leaking tap
  • Flicking light switch on/off
  • Popping bubble wrap
  • Cracking an egg
  • Gas Stove Ignition Lighter
  • Clicking your fingers
  • Striking/lighting a match
  • Breaking a biscuit
  • Cracking a nut
  • Gas cooker spark
  • Opening/closing a water bottle
  • Breaking/snapping a piece of chocolate
  • Closing the clip on a lever arch/ring binder folder
  • Flicking the corner of a piece of paper
  • Newton’s Cradle
  • Needle stuck at the end of playing a record
  • Removing suction cups
  • Closing a padlock
  • Tapping/cracking the top of a boiled egg
  • Fire crackling
  • Flipping the cover on mobile phone/magnetic clip
  • Old fashion fountain pen
  • Bouncing a table tennis ball
  • Nail clipping
  • Pressing the button on a typewritter
  • Hitting a ruler off a desk
  • Hitting a golf ball off a rubber Tee
  • Texting on a mobile phone
  • Clipping a duvet cover together
  • Kit Kat
  • Snapping a yoghurt pot
  • Opening/closing a briefcase
  • Popping a jar lid
  • Slap-on wristband
  • Switching an electric kettle on/off
  • Old-fashioned tin maths set
  • Closing a snap on a jacket/coat
  • Mousetrap
  • Popping a tablet out of blister pack
  • Opening a can (eg mineral/beer can)
  • Opening/closing a washing up liquid bottle
  • Letterbox when postman puts letter through
  • Locking a suitcase
  • Spark from welder
  • Dropping food (eg icecream) on the ground
  • Clicking the button on car key
  • Nail clippers
  • Trip Switch
  • Pop Fasteners (eg. on baby grow)
  • Tapping a pen off a desk
  • Clicking sound made by electric fence
  • stapler
  • closing a flap on a mobile phone
  • pushing down a button on a gas heater
  • Ice melting/cracking
  • clock ticking

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR