Mooney wins Finn Valley 5k

The annual St. Stephen’s Day 5k – hosted by Finn Valley Athletic Club – drew a fantastic turn-out on Tuesday.

Over 650 people took part – ensuring the event was another major success

And it was Danny Mooney of Letterkenny AC who was first athlete home in just under 15 minutes.

Thomas Hayes of Kilkenny Harriers was a close second with Oisin Gallen of Finn Valley AC in 3rd.

Teresa Doherty of Finn Valley maintained her recent good run of form by winning the women’s race from club mate Jennifer Elvin with Fionnuala Diver of Letterkenny AC 3rd.