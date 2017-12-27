Gardai appeal for information following fatal collision

An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a car and killed in Dunfanaghy.

The crash happened in the early hours of this morning.

A man in his late twenties has died after he was hit by a car at Sandhill at about 4.15 am today.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver and two female passengers in the car were uninjured.

The road is still closed for Forensic Investigators to carry out an examination of the area – it’s expected to re-open by mid afternoon.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward with information.