Fears over crime surge in Newtownstewart

By
News Highland
-

There are growing fears among locals in Newtownstewart that the town is being preyed upon by a criminal element.

Concerns have been voiced following a break-in at Hempton’s Bar on the Main Street in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The incident saw the premises ransacked and a substantial amount of money, cigarettes and alcohol stolen.

Sinn Féin Councillor Kieran McGuire says that suspicions have been raised as this incident follows a number of similar cases in the area in recent weeks, and has called upon “all relevant statutory agencies to prioritise putting an end to the activities of those involved.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR