St. Eunan’s lose in Ulster Semi-Final

St. Eunan’s lost in the Ulster Minor Club Football Tournament semi-final today to Enniskillen Gaels, by a scoreline of 2-09 v 1-09.

It was a game that followed the trend of other games for the Letterkenny side in the tournament, they were 2 points down at half-time, but this time they were unable to overcome the deficit in the second half.

Enniskillen Gaels will now go on to face the winners of the other semi-final between Ballinascreen of Derry and Rossa of Antrim. The final will then take place on December 26th.