St Eunan’s GAA Club are hosting a special game on Stephen’s Day at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

‘A Match for Michael’ will see those competing play hurling in the first half and football in the second with all funds raised going to the fund ‘A Future for Michael’.

Letterkenny man Michael McGrath was recently diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer and is receiving treatment in Austria.

On the same day the club’s Road Puc competition will be held.