Concerns over continued existence of paramilitaries

An East Derry MLA says as the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement approaches, paramilitaries still exist when they should be a distant memory.

The SDLP’s John Dallat was speaking after what he termed full and frank discussions with police where the continuing existence of the loyalist and republican paramilitaries was discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Gardaí from Donegal.

Mr Dallat says the continued threat from paramilitaries is just another compelling reason why political parties should be putting their differences aside and ensuring the assembly and executive are back up and running: