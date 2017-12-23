Big numbers expected for Finn Valley festive 5k

The Finn Valley ac Stephens Day 5k goes ahead once again on the 26th December.

It is the longest successive road event in the North West beginning in the early 70’s and despite weather challenges on a small number of occasions the show has always gone ahead.

There has been many an exciting day and memorable occasion as with double Olympic champion Mo Farah, England and World and Olympic champion Vivial Cheryuiot, Kenya.

Entry on the day or at the reception of Finn Valley in the days leading up to the event.

Seen as a popular event with families and many home in the area for the festive season, there will be abundance of prizes and refreshments.

The race starts 12noon.