The Godfather Trilogy Is Coming To Netflix This January

January is a pretty bleak time of the year – the Christmas decorations are down, and New Year’s Eve parties are just remorseful memories.

Most people join the gym or stop drinking in the hope that it will somehow make them less miserable (as strange as that sounds).

It’s not all that bad, though, because – as ever – Netflix is here to save us all by releasing a whole load of new stuff for the New Year.

Top of the list is The Godfather – one of the greatest films of all time, and for the first time available for you to watch underneath your duvet whilst recovering from leg day or distracting yourself from caving and going to the pub. Probably not an ideal film for chill, though.

In fact, if you’ve got the time – all three parts of Francis Ford Coppola’s (pictured below) mafia masterpiece will be available to stream from January 1.

If that’s not your thing, fear not, because there are a whole host of other titles that will be at your fingertips to guide you through the dark nights (and dark days) of the depths of winter.

Classics like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the Lethal Weapon series… and Justin Bieber: Never Say Never… will also arrive throughout the month.

The list goes on – The Shawshank Redemption, The Italian Job, The Truman Show – all coming to a bedroom near you this 2018.

A load of Netflix Original series and films are also being uploaded. There is some bad news though, as all of this comes at a price.

As ever when the Netflix powers that be decided to add a load of stuff, some stuff has to go to make way for it.

They are at least spreading this out over the month of January, but if you want to watch any of the series’ of Lost you’d better get started, as it’s leaving the service on January 3rd 2018.

You’ve got even less time to enjoy E.T., Forrest Gump, and Pulp Fiction as they’re going as soon as the New Year begins on January 1.

So, to summarise, as one door closes, another door opens.

You’ll no longer be able to watch Fantasia, or The Addams Family, but you will be able to settle in for a full 10-hour marathon of The Godfather Parts 1, 2, and 3 – which sounds like an offer you can’t refuse.

