Ronan Whyte is Bulgaria bound for European Championships

Donegal snooker player Ronan Whyte has qualified for next years European U18 Championships.

The Ardara man who plays out of North West Snooker Club in Letterkenny will be going to Bulgaria after finishing 3rd at last weekend’s Irish International and Open Snooker series at the Ivy Rooms in Carlow.

He will be one of four Irish players who will compete at the Europeans which start on the 2nd February.

Ronan is no stranger to big competitions having played in July at the World U18 Championships in China.