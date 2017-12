Need a last minute gift idea, then Highland has the ideal present for you.

Join us for our Highland Concert on the 22nd January 2018 and stay overnight in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny on a Diner, Bed & Breakfast basis.

There’s also fantastic entertainment with Michael English, Cliona Hagan, Frank McCaffrey, Mick Flavin, Paddy O’Brien and Owen Mac.

This packages costs just €75.00.