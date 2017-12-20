Donegal Ladies to host Dublin and Cork in 2018 League

The Ladies National League fixtures for 2018 have been released.
The first league encounter for the new Donegal ladies management of Maxi Curran and Damian Devenney will be a home tie with All Ireland champions Dublin on Sunday 28th January.
Donegal’s first two games will be at home with their second match seeing Galway as the visitors.
Two away games follow to Westmeath and Monaghan and then league champions Cork will come to Donegal on Sunday the 4th March.
After that, it’s Kerry at home and the final game is away to Mayo, the side which knocked them out of the championship in the summer.
In Division 2, Tyrone will have four home games against Waterford, Tipperary, Cavan and Clare with their away ties at Sligo, Armagh and Laois.
In Division 4, Derry will host Fermanagh, Louth and Kilkenny while on the road they will play Wicklow, Carlow, Antrim and Limerick.
Lidl NFL – Fixtures 2018 Division 1
Rd 1 – Sun 28th January
Galway (H) Monaghan
Mayo (H) Westmeath
Kerry (H) Cork
Donegal (H) Dublin
Rd 2 – Sunday 4th February
Westmeath (H) Dublin
Kerry (H) Mayo
Cork (H) Monaghan
Donegal (H) Galway
Rd 3 – Sunday 11th February
Dublin (H) Cork
Galway (H) Mayo
Monaghan (H) Kerry
Westmeath (H) Donegal
Rd 4 – Sunday 25th February
Mayo (H) Dublin
Monaghan (H) Donegal
Cork (H) Westmeath
Kerry (H) Galway
Rd 5 – Sunday 4th March
Dublin (H) Kerry
Westmeath (H) Galway
Donegal (H) Cork
Mayo (H) Monaghan
Rd 6 – Sunday 25th March
Monaghan (H) Westmeath
Cork (H) Mayo
Dublin (H) Galway
Donegal (H) Kerry
Rd 7 – Sunday 1st April
Kerry (H) Westmeath
Mayo (H) Donegal
Monaghan (H) Dublin
Galway (H) Cork
Playoff/Relegations 15th April
Semi Finals 21st/22nd April
Finals (Div 3 & 4) 5th May
Finals (Div 1 & 2) 6th May