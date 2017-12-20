Donegal Ladies to host Dublin and Cork in 2018 League

The Ladies National League fixtures for 2018 have been released.

The first league encounter for the new Donegal ladies management of Maxi Curran and Damian Devenney will be a home tie with All Ireland champions Dublin on Sunday 28th January.

Donegal’s first two games will be at home with their second match seeing Galway as the visitors.

Two away games follow to Westmeath and Monaghan and then league champions Cork will come to Donegal on Sunday the 4th March.

After that, it’s Kerry at home and the final game is away to Mayo, the side which knocked them out of the championship in the summer.

In Division 2, Tyrone will have four home games against Waterford, Tipperary, Cavan and Clare with their away ties at Sligo, Armagh and Laois.

In Division 4, Derry will host Fermanagh, Louth and Kilkenny while on the road they will play Wicklow, Carlow, Antrim and Limerick.

Lidl NFL – Fixtures 2018 Division 1

Rd 1 – Sun 28th January

Galway (H) Monaghan

Mayo (H) Westmeath

Kerry (H) Cork

Donegal (H) Dublin

Rd 2 – Sunday 4th February

Westmeath (H) Dublin

Kerry (H) Mayo

Cork (H) Monaghan

Donegal (H) Galway

Rd 3 – Sunday 11th February

Dublin (H) Cork

Galway (H) Mayo

Monaghan (H) Kerry

Westmeath (H) Donegal

Rd 4 – Sunday 25th February

Mayo (H) Dublin

Monaghan (H) Donegal

Cork (H) Westmeath

Kerry (H) Galway

Rd 5 – Sunday 4th March

Dublin (H) Kerry

Westmeath (H) Galway

Donegal (H) Cork

Mayo (H) Monaghan

Rd 6 – Sunday 25th March

Monaghan (H) Westmeath

Cork (H) Mayo

Dublin (H) Galway

Donegal (H) Kerry

Rd 7 – Sunday 1st April

Kerry (H) Westmeath

Mayo (H) Donegal

Monaghan (H) Dublin

Galway (H) Cork

Playoff/Relegations 15th April

Semi Finals 21st/22nd April

Finals (Div 3 & 4) 5th May

Finals (Div 1 & 2) 6th May