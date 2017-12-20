Be safe & be seen on darkest day of the year

Tomorrow is ‘National Be Safe Be Seen Day’ – the shortest day of the year.

As part of the initiative, The Donegal Road Safety Working Group with the assistance of members of the Donegal Youth Service will be distributing High Viz vests around Letterkenny.

Brian O’Donnell Road Safety Officer with Donegal County Council says with fewer hours of daylight, it is even more important for people to be visible when out on the roads.

He says wearing high visibility material such as a vest or jacket could save your life: