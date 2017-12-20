Another name on the books at Harps as Darren McFadden signs

Former Institute player Darren McFadden has become the latest player to put pen to paper for Finn Harps ahead of the new season in the League of Ireland First Division.

The attacking midfielder is currently playing with Derry junior club Trojans and his transfer to Harps will be finalized subject to international clearance being received.

“We know Darren from his time at Institute and he’s a player we feel will give us options in the attacking sense. It’s important that we keep adding to the squad as quickly as possible now and Darren is another step in that direction. His transfer to us is subject to international clearance being got and hopefully that can be sorted out fairly soon.” said Manager Ollie Horgan

McFadden is the second player to sign up for next year in the last 24hours.

Mark Timlin agreed new term with Harps on Tuesday evening.