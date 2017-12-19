Water conservation notice for Lough Colm & Lough Fad lifted

The water conservation notice on the Lough Colm and Lough Fad supplies has been lifted eight months after it was first issued.

Records showed that April 2017 was the driest April experienced for 67 years leading to the conservation notice being put in place in May of this year.

Although the request to conserve has been lifted following drought management measures that were taken by Irish Water and Donegal County Council over the past few months, customers are still urged to report any leaks they see by calling the Irish Water Customer Care helpline.

The lakes are approaching a sustainable level as a result of measures taken to manage the water flows, however the utility has advised that they haven’t recovered fully and customers are asked to continue to be mindful of their consumption practices.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council have apologised for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank the public for their ongoing co-operation.