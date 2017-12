More than €1.7 million has been approved by Cabinet to Donegal County Council to cover the cost of the initial clean-up following the Inishowen floods in August.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh has welcomed the payment of €1,729,122 due to be made to the local authority in the coming days.

Minister McHugh has paid tribute to the council staff who he says, worked tirelessly in the days and weeks after the flood: