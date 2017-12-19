Finn Harps to start new season away to Drogheda Utd

Finn Harps will begin life in the SSE Airtricity League First Division with an away trip to Drogheda on Friday the 23rd February.

Both sides were relegated last year from the Premier Division.

The league today released the full set of fixtures for the 2018 campaign.

Harps first home game will come a week later as Longford Town visit Finn Park on Friday 2nd March and that will be followed with Shelbourne coming to Ballybofey a week later on the 9th March.

2017 First Division Champions Waterford will start their Premier Division campaign against Derry City at the Regional Sports Centre a week earlier on Friday 16th February.

Derry’s first home game is a north west derby on the 23rd at the new Brandywell Stadium against Sligo Rovers.

Sligo start at home to Limerick while last season’s double winners Cork City travel to St. Patrick’s Athletic with Dundalk set to face Bray Wanderers.

Finn Harps Season Tickets are available online and from the Finn Harps Clubhouse on weekdays from 10-5pm and Saturdays 11-4pm with early bird prices applying before Christmas.