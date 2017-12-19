Donegal dominate Ulster Schools Senior All Stars.

Five Donegal players have been named on the Ulster Schools Senior All Star team for 2017, making up a third of the side.

St Eunan’s College stopper Eoin O’Boyle has been named as the goalkeeper.

Among the backs are Brian Diver, of St Eunan’s College and Letterkenny Gaels, and Aaron Doherty of Carrick Vocational School and Noamh Columba.

St Columba students Oisin Gallen and Paddy Dolan are named in the forward line. Gallen plays his club football with MacCumhaill’s and Dolan lines out for Convoy.

The five winners will receive their All Star awards in the new year.