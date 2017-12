Loreto Community School Milford won the Ulster Schools Arthurs Cup on Monday.

Their under 16 boys team beat fellow Donegal side Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair by 6 points (1-9 to 1-3) at the Centre of Excellence in Convoy.

Kyle McFadden, Johnny McGroddy, Rory O’Donnell and Ciaran Moore all played well in the victory with McFadden scoring Milford’s goal and McGroddy was top scorer.

Milford Manager Adrian Doherty told Highland’s Oisin Kelly the Ulster victory is a massive boost for the school…