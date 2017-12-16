St. Eunan’s Minors through to Ulster Minor Football Tournament Semi-Final

St. Eunan’s Minors had a 2 point win over Clann Eireann of Armagh today in the Ulster Minor Football Tournament Quarter-Final in a game that finished 0-13 v 0-11 after extra-time.

St. Eunan’s were 2 points down at half-time, and scored a late point in the second half to bring the game to extra-time. The score at the end of normal time was 9 points apiece.

In extra-time, Clann Eireann again led at the break, but St. Eunan’s finished much stronger and were able to take the lead with 3 minutes to go in the game.

The Letterkenny side will now take on Enniskillen Gaels of Fermanagh in the Semi-Final which will be played next Saturday in Belfast.