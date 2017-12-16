St. Eunan’s Joint Minor Manager Brian McGeehin on Ulster Quarter-Final win

St. Eunan’s were 2 point victors over Clann Eireann of Armagh today in the Ulster Minor Football Tournament Quarter-Final.

0-13 v 0-11 was the final score after extra-time, in a game that saw the Letterkenny side behind at half-time in normal time and extra-time, but they were able to take the lead at a crucial time at the end of extra-time.

St. Eunan’s Joint minor manager Brian McGeehin joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to discuss today’s game and look ahead to next week’s semi-final with Enniskillen Gaels of Fermanagh…