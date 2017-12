SIPTU’s warning a strike could be on the cards in some of the country’s best known care organisations.

The dispute involves 8 thousand staff at organisations like the Irish Wheelchair Association, Rehab Care and The Cheshire Homes.

The union says these workers had their pay cut in line with HSE staff during the recession, but they haven’t had their pay levels restored since.

Paul Bell of SIPTU says his members are running out of patience: