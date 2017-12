Ireland’s Mona McSharry finished fifth in the final of the 100m breaststroke in the European short course championships in Copenhagen.

The 17-year old Sligo swimmer – who swims with the Marlin’s Swimming Club in Ballyshannon – was the eighth fastest qualifier for the final.

She was competing in her first senior international final.

She set a new Irish record of 1:05.01 and finished in fifth spot, and was only 0.2 seconds outside the medal places.