Donegal beat Roscommon in Pre-Season Challenge

Donegal have defeated Roscommon by 2-17 to 1-15 in a pre-season challenge at Kilglass Gaels in Roscommon.

This was Roscommon’s second pre-season game in a week, following their win over Offaly on Tuesday.

Nathan Mullins, Odhran MacNiallais, Eoghan Ban Gallagher all played well, which is a huge positive for Declan Bonner and the squad going into the new year.

Donegal begin their Dr. McKenna Cup campaign at home to Queen’s University in Ballybofey on Wednesday, January 3rd.

On Sunday January 7th they travel to Clones to play Monaghan, and then on Wednesday January 10th, Donegal will host Fermanagh, who are managed by former Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.