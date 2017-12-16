Councillor “disgusted” at damage to security locks



Sinn Féin Councillor for Rosemount Mickey Cooper has spoken out in condemnation of recent damage to a set of locks in Creggan Burn Park in Derry.

The locks, were installed on the gate at the top of the ‘zig-zag steps’ in the park in an effort to prevent anti-social behaviour.

The locking of the gate at the steps had been universally welcomed by residents in the area and the locks are now to be covered by an additional security casing to prevent repeat damage in the future.

Councillor Cooper said:

“I am disgusted that someone took it upon themselves to bust the lock but i am glad that the council have agreed to install additional casing to prevent this recurring in the future. ”

“Residents are entitled to live their lives in peace and I am determined to ensure that this continues to be the case”