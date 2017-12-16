Cockhill Celtic take top spot in USL League Cup Group A

Cockhill Celtic have take top spot in the Ulster Senior League League Cup Group A following a 4-1 win over Derry City Reserves today.

Cockhill needed a win in their clash to top the group, whereas a draw would have sufficed for Derry City. Cockhill led by 2 goals to 1 at half-time, with Paul McKinney scoring both of those first half goals, with one coming from the penalty spot.

The second half saw Mark Coyle and Ronan Olly add to Cockhill’s tally to leave the final score 4-1.

Cockhill Celtic will now face Bonagee at home in the semi-final, and Derry City Reserves will take on Letterkenny Rovers away in the last 4.