Detectives investigating a paramilitary style shooting in Derry last month have today arrested two men.

The arrests relate to a shooting on Madam’s Bank Road on Sunday November 12th, in which a 44-year-old man was shot in the leg.

A planned search was also carried out today at a house in the Shantallow area.

The men, both aged 30, are being questioned at the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast.