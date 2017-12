Gardai have advised that the road at Tieveban, Burnfoot has reopened following a serious collision in the early hours of this morning.

A 22 year old man was rushed to hospital after the 4×4 vehicle he was driving hit a stone wall.

Gardai are continuing their investigations, and witnesses, or anyone who was on that stretch of road between 2.50am and 3.20am this morning are asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 9320540 or any Garda station.