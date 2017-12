The PSNI are continuing their investigations into the cyber theft of £86,000 from a church in County Derry.

The money was removed from the church’s accounts after hackers gained access by persuading a priest that they were rectifying problems on his computer.

The PSNI are liaising with the bank, and also the UK National Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting Centre.

Fr Michael Canny is media spokesperson for the Derry diocese………..