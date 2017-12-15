NI Executive announces funding to progress North West City Region

Members of the North West Strategic Growth Partnership met yesterday in Derry where they were informed of Northern Ireland’s Executive Office’s intention to release over €2.5 million in funding to facilitate in the work of the Partnership.

At the bi-annual meeting, jointly led by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, the Partnership was given an update on the ongoing collaborative work that is being done to continue to drive forward the economic, environmental and social regeneration of the region.

Speaking following the meeting, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Gerry McMonagle, welcomed the additional funding and says it will allow both council’s to progress plans for the North West City region: