Mona McSharry qualifies for European Final

Mona McSharry is through to the final of the 100m breaststroke at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The World and European Junior champion who is competing in her first senior European competition finished third in the opening semi final in a time of 1:05.40.

The second semi final was quicker and McSharry’s time was just enough to make tomorrow’s final.

The Sligo girl who trains out of the Marlins Club in Ballyshannon won the first of the seeded heats of her favoured event earlier in the day in a time 1:05.36, just outside her own Irish record (1:05.27).