€47,000 funding announced for outdoor adventure arena at Letterkenny Town Park

€47,000 has been sanctioned to construct an outdoor adventure arena at Letterkenny Town Park.

The project will be delivered by the Donegal Sports Partnership and will include the roll-out of an activity programme to engage local people in outdoor recreation sports.

The funding issued by Minister Sean Kyne from the Dormant Accounts Fund will enable the delivery of orienteering, a climbing wall, off road cycling track and archery.

In welcoming today’s announcement, Cathaoirleach of Letterkenny Municipal District Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh says this is a fantastic boost for the town park and wider area: