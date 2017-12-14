Senator appeals for reopening of LUH short-stay ward as winter crisis looms

The issue of the reopening of the short-stay ward at Letterkenny University Hospital has once again, been raised at Central Government level.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn, in the Seanad today appealed to senior HSE officials and Minister Simon Harris to approve the €1.8 million funding request to reopen the short-stay ward at the hospital to increase bed capacity at the hospital by 20.

Senator Mac Lochlainn says, as the winter crisis at the hospital looms, the people of Donegal are being discriminated against: