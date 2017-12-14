Security alert in Derry now ended

A security alert in Derry has now ended.

A security operation was launched following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Ederowen Park area last night.

A number of items found during the alert have been taken away for further examination.

Police say during a search of a property in the Ederowen Park, earlier this morning, officers from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested a 39 year old man in connection with ongoing investigations into violent dissident republican activity.

He is currently at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is assisting police with their enquiries.

The PSNI are appealing to anyone with information about this incident, or who saw any suspicious activity in the Ederowen Park area in recent days, is asked to contact detectives on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 1139 of 13/12/17.