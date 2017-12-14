More senior experience for Mona McSharry

Mona McSharry’s first experience of European seniors continued today in the pool in Copenhagan, Denmark.

The Sligo swimmer who is a member of the Marlins Club in Ballyshannon faced into two events this morning at short course competition.

Mona finished 7th in her heat in the 100-metre individual medley and was part Irish team that finished 6th in their 4 x 50 metres Mixed Medley Relay heat.

Elsewhere, Jordan Sloan finished sixth in the final of the men’s 200 metres Freestyle.

Earlier, he swam a new national record time of 1 minute 43-point-2-6 seconds to reach the final.