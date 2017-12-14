Immediate review of DEIS programme needed – Deputy Doherty

There are calls for an immediate review of the DEIS programme.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty is calling on a review to be initiated without delay, after anger has been expressed within many schools and communities throughout Donegal which continue to be excluded from the DEIS programme.

The Minister for Education previously said that should updated information become available which shows a school now meets criteria then it will be included in the DEIS programme.

Deputy Doherty says, given the results of the latest Pobal HP Deprivation Index which showed that areas of Donegal are amongst the most deprived in the country, it warrants the programme to be extended to include schools throughout the county.