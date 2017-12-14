Donegal man appears at Derry Magistrates Court on driving charges

A Donegal man has been handed a suspended sentence for driving offences.

27 year-old Matthew Wallace of Grove Cottages, Muff was charged with having no insurance, licence, taking a car without permission and possessing cannabis on December 1st.

Derry Magistrates Court heard today that the 27 year-old was stopped at a routine police checkpoint in Derry.

The defendant admitted he had no insurance and that the car belonged to his girlfriend.

He was asked about his licence and initially said he had one but when the PSNI said they would check with Gardai, he admitted no licence.

A small amount of cannabis was also found in a tobacco pouch.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that this was Wallace’s third conviction for no insurance and imposed a three month sentence suspended for two years, disqualified him from driving for 12 months and imposed a conditional discharge on the other charges.