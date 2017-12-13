Taoiseach urged to intervene as calls for reopening of LUH short-stay ward continue

As 30 people await admission to Letterkenny University Hospital today, a Donegal Deputy has called on the Government, once again to approve a funding request to reopen the short-stay ward at the hospital.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue is urging the Taoiseach to intervene and work in conjunction with Minister Simon Harris and the HSE to enable the ward to reopen.

The request was submitted by hospital management during the summer and would increase bed capacity at the hospital by 20.

Deputy McConalogue says the Taoiseach needs to take control of the situation as the crisis at Letterkenny University Hospital continues: