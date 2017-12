Mona McSharry was placed seventh in her semi final of the women’s 50-metre breaststroke at the European Short Course Championships in Copenhagen today.

The Sligo swimmer who is a member of the Marlins Club in Ballyshannon was twelfth overall, but was swimming in her first senior semi final.

The European Junior gold medalist will also contest the 100m, 200m, medlay and relay events in the coming days.