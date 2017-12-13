LUH outpatient waiting lists grow by 15% – Doherty

Over 1900 patients in the past year have been added to outpatient waiting lists at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Figures obtained from the National Treatment Purchase Fund by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty show that there are now over 14,000 patients on the outpatient waiting list, an increase of 15% on last years figure.

It has also been revealed that the number of patients waiting over a year and a half for outpatient treatment has risen by 79% during the same period.

Deputy Doherty says these are shocking statistics and the Government needs to take action to address the ongoing crisis…………