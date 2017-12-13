Leonard Watson is the new Letterkenny Chamber president

Letterkenny Chamber’s new president is Leonard Watson, who has operated a menswear business on the Main Street for the past five years.

Mr Watson took the chain from outgoing president Gerard Mc Cormick at the Chamber’s AGM last night.

He says he wants to continue building relationships with chambers and other organisations across the North West in a bid to minimise the impact of Brexit on the region.

Whatever happens, Mr Watson says the priority will be to maintain Letterkenny’s status as a great to in which to do business……………..