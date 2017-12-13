Hill farmers should not be penalised for gorse fires – Mc Conalogue

A Donegal Deputy says hill farmers affected by gorse fires should not be unfairly penalised.

Many hill farmers across the county had land destroyed when the fires hit in May.

These farmers’ payments have been withheld with some receiving summary fines on their Single Farm Payment as a result of their land being burned outside the designated season.

Fianna Fail Agriculture Spokesperson Deputy Charlie McConalogue says these farmers are being victimised by the Department of Agriculture through no fault of their own……….